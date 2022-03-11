Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Project Angel Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,084. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

