Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.69. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Project Angel Parent shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

