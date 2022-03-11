Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%.
Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
