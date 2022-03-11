Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

