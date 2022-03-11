Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of RXDX opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

