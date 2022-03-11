Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.35

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 3793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,437,000 after buying an additional 1,220,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
