Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.35

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 3793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,437,000 after buying an additional 1,220,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

