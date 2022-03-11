ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $902,000.

DDM opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

