ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $49.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $46.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 839,698 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,785,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

