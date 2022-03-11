ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $49.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $46.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 839,698 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,785,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

