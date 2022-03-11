Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. KPCB GGF Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after purchasing an additional 429,167 shares during the period. Tao Pro LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after buying an additional 219,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

