ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in eBay by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

