ProVise Management Group LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 169,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.