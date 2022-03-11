ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEO. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

