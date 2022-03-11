ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.