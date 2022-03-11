ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VGSH opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $61.64.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
