ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.44% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

