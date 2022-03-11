PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.96.
NYSE:PCT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
