PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.96.

NYSE:PCT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,213,000 after acquiring an additional 443,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

