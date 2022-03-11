Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $196.28 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

