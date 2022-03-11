Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By Truist Financial

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $196.28 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.