Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of APLS opened at $46.45 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.