Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
Shares of APLS opened at $46.45 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
