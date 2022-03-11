Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted by Analyst

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.87 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 97,436 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.