Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Procept BioRobotics Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Procept BioRobotics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.
Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).
Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procept BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
