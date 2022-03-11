Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Boosted by Analyst

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,328 shares of company stock valued at $894,462. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers (Get Rating)
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
