Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reduced by Analyst

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS.

SRRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

