Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

TPX stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

