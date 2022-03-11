Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut by Analyst

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $134,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,443 shares of company stock worth $519,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.