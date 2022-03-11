Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted by Analyst

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

