Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

