Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

