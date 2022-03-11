Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

