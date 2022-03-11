Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Q&K International Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $16.04.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Q&K International Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.