Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

