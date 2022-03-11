Quilter plc (QLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20 on June 6th

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QLT opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.40. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.