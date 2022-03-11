QV Investors Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,401. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

