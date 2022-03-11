Raymond James Cuts Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $27.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.