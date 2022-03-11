Raymond James Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $67.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Nuvei stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $38,835,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

