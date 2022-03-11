Raymond James Trims MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price to $5.50

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of MKTW opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth $6,021,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

