Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.35

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 4992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
