Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.35

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 4992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Recruit alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.