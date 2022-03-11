Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.
About Red Cat (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Cat (RCAT)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.