Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

