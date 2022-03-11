Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.
NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $16.23. 25,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $41.34.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
