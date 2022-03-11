Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $16.23. 25,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.