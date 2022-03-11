Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.36.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

