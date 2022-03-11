Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $397,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 185,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $56.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.