Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,864 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Central Puerto worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Central Puerto S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Central Puerto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.