Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $389,000 in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of ZK International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ZKIN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $14.60.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

