Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Americas Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

