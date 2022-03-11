Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $21.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.