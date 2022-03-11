Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $15,890,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,739,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,093,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $59.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

