Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,805 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,805 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,489. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

