Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.10.
NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,908. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.