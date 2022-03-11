Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.10.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,908. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

