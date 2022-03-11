Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Repay by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

