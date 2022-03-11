Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ciena Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.16.
In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
