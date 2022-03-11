Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ciena Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.