Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marqeta, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marqeta in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

MQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 401,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $9,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

