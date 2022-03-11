Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million.
Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.52.
In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.
About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
See Also
